Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being Beyoncé’s Biggest Hater

Haters disguised as fans—they're everywhere.

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2018 Presented By Macy's - Arrivals & Front Row

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Wendy Williams has made a whole career out of being shady, but every once in a while she takes bad mouthing celebrities a step too far—especially where Beyoncé is concerned. Just today, for example, she shared her opinion on Fergie‘s All-Star Weekend “Star Spangled Banner” fail and somehow ended up shading Bey in the process. It’s starting to feel like Wendy will take any and every opportunity to needlessly come for Yoncé. The question is: why? Maybe ratings?

Listed below is just SOME of what the talk show host has had to say about Bey and her family in recent times. You’ll find that even when Wendy’s stanning for the queen, there’s no shortage of backhanded compliments.

1. 2012: That Time Wendy Mocked The Way Beyoncé Speaks…

“I am a Beyoncé fan. I’m gonna be watching this documentary, even if she doesn’t introduce us to new stuff…fortunately one of the TVs in our kitchen has closed captioning so I’ll be able to understand what she says. You know Beyoncé can’t talk, you all. Beyoncé sounds like she has a fifth grade education. She can’t talk. Excuse me? I just said I’m a fan, but we have to call a spade a spade. I mean, honestly. We really do have the closed captioning just for times like that,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show.

2.  2014: These Were Her Hopeful Yet Cynical Comments About The Carters Potentially Divorcing…

“They’re reportedly trying to figure out a way to split without divorcing—in other words, a hood divorce,” Wendy commented as her audience erupted with laughter. Later, she adds “I do think, though, that they are vain enough that when the love is over…that they will not divorce because they’re scared of what we’re gonna say.”

3. 2016: Wendy Needlessly Criticized Beyoncé’s Lemonade Timing…

“I wish that Beyoncé held off on this whole album, ’til Prince… until this entire weekend blew over,” she said to her audience. She went on to speak about the “Becky With The Good Hair” drama involving Rachel Roy, accusing the Carters of having had Roy on their payroll.

4. Present Day Hateration: Wendy Says Beyoncé Needs Auto-tune

“There are only a few people who can sing raw dog and Fergie is not one, she needs autotune,” Wendy commented. “Jen Lopez needs autotune, Janet needs autotune, Beyoncé needs autotune…” she added as her audience gasps in disbelief, as if to ask “She can’t be talking about the same Beyoncé we’re thinking about, right?”

See below.

Lemme guess, you’re just “keeping it real,” right Wendy?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being Beyoncé’s Biggest Hater

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Will Smith Reaches 10 Million Followers On Instagram…
 39 mins ago
02.21.18
Latina Magazine 'Hollywood Hot List' Party
Guess Who’s Headed Down The Aisle??? It’s Official!…
 58 mins ago
02.21.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
Sade Returns With New Song for A Wrinkle…
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 3 hours ago
02.21.18
Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested…
 16 hours ago
02.21.18
Serena Williams Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth…
 17 hours ago
02.21.18
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape
 18 hours ago
02.21.18
Frank Ocean Is Suing A ‘Blonde’ And ‘Channel…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Photos