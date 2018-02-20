Parkland Victim’s Dad’s Pro-Trump Shirt Sparks Twitter Debate After Shooting Tragedy

The horrific mass shooting tragedy in Parkland, Florida that ended 17 innocent lives lost has undoubtedly affected people from every corner of the nation. At a time when the nation must come together and focus on helping the Parkland community, a heated debate broke out on Twitter over a photo of one of the victim’s fathers wearing a “Trump 2020: Make America Great Again” shirt.
The image of Andrew Pollack showed him while searching for his 18-year-old daughter, Meadow Pollack, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, The Washington Times reported. Pollack waited for hours outside a local hospital emergency room for news about his daughter.
Pollack got the painful news that his child had been killed Wednesday evening in the what has been the worst school shooting since the horrific Sandy Hook attack in 2012.
The father was captured in the photo by The Palm Beach Post that showed him with a picture of his daughter on his cell phone. The photo received more than 1,500 replies after a Post reporter tweeted it on Thursday morning.
Several users expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of Pollack’s daughter. However, they also were angered over Pollack’s shirt supporting Trump, who has failed to take major measures preventing gun violence at schools. They called out Trump and his administration for “racist policies” and supporting the National Rifle Association or NRA.
Other users defended the father who they felt was attacked after he had suffered a great loss.
The debate raises more questions about how the country can work to stop tragedies like Parkland from happening again. It’s clear that more healing must take place after the evil that happened in Parkland, and justice must come. With justice, gun control and reform must come, too.
