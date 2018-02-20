Parkland Victim’s Dad’s Pro-Trump Shirt Sparks Twitter Debate After Shooting Tragedy

The horrific mass shooting tragedy in Parkland, Florida that ended 17 innocent lives lost has undoubtedly affected people from every corner of the nation. At a time when the nation must come together and focus on helping the Parkland community, a heated debate broke out on Twitter over a photo of one of the victim’s fathers wearing a “Trump 2020: Make America Great Again” shirt.

The image of Andrew Pollack showed him while searching for his 18-year-old daughter, Meadow Pollack, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, The Washington Times reported. Pollack waited for hours outside a local hospital emergency room for news about his daughter.

Here is Andrew Pollack yesterday showing a photo of his daughter Meadow. At that time he was searching for her. Today he said “she’s gone.” #stonemanshooting pic.twitter.com/MJcuCNttt8 — Alexandra Seltzer (@alexseltzer) February 15, 2018

Pollack got the painful news that his child had been killed Wednesday evening in the what has been the worst school shooting since the horrific Sandy Hook attack in 2012.

"She's gone." Andrew Pollack called his daughter's phone over and over and over again. Today, he found out she was among the dead in Parkland, FL.https://t.co/r4Adi1trmj — KPLC (@KPLC7News) February 15, 2018

The father was captured in the photo by The Palm Beach Post that showed him with a picture of his daughter on his cell phone. The photo received more than 1,500 replies after a Post reporter tweeted it on Thursday morning.

Several users expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of Pollack’s daughter. However, they also were angered over Pollack’s shirt supporting Trump, who has failed to take major measures preventing gun violence at schools. They called out Trump and his administration for “racist policies” and supporting the National Rifle Association or NRA.

Sorry for his loss! He voted for a man who had no gun control plans. Trump even reversed the one Obama had in place. Funny how life works, you don’t think that something bad will ever happen to you unti it does. — Oluchi Entertainment (@LifestyleOe) February 15, 2018

I'm unforgiveable, but it's a little hard to feel sorry who supported this administration and its racist and its NRA supporting policies. I feel sorry for daughter,but not for him. He probably doesn't make the connection behind his Party's policies and what happened to his child — Leonard James (@James36Leonard) February 15, 2018

Other users defended the father who they felt was attacked after he had suffered a great loss.

To the people saying they don’t feel sorry for him because of his political affiliations, you guys are what’s wrong with this country. When a father can have his daughter murdered and you feel no empathy, that’s when you have put politics over people. It’s disgraceful — Ethan Wacker (@ImEthanWacker) February 16, 2018

The debate raises more questions about how the country can work to stop tragedies like Parkland from happening again. It’s clear that more healing must take place after the evil that happened in Parkland, and justice must come. With justice, gun control and reform must come, too.

