Applebee’s Déjà Vu: Popular Harlem Restaurant Accused Of Racially Profiling Black Women

Last week it was Applebee’s in Missouri, this week it’s a restaurant in Harlem.

On February 10, Tara Fitzgibbon and a group of her friends visited Angel of Harlem restaurant in Harlem. As they were at the bar having their overpriced drinks (yes, I’ve been to this bland restaurant that is a product of gentrification), according to the New York Daily News, “A manager came up behind them and demanded to know how they were planning on paying. ‘You were here last week, and ran up a tab and left,’ the manager said aggressively.” This was Tara’s first time at Angel of Harlem . The site continued, “Fitzgibbon said the manager flipped out, snatched a menu from her hands, banged on the bar and accused her of lying. The manager yelled that he had video of Fitzgibbon dining and dashing at the restaurant a few days earlier, making the restaurant turn dead quiet.” Tara said they were “beyond embarrassed” and “felt dehumanized.”

The manager, who is described as white or Hispanic, pulled out his phone and showed Tara and her friends a group of Black women, who looked nothing like them, dining and dashing. “As the manager kept accusing her of lying, Fitzgibbon said her friend, Tamara Young, exclaimed, ‘What, do all Black people look alike to you?’ The manager subsequently yelled at Fitzgibbon and her friends to get out. As they walked out, the manager kept pushing Young, according to police reports that both women filed about the incident.” They are both considering legal action.

However, it doesn’t stop there. A woman in a Yelp review claimed she also visited Angel of Harlem on February 10 and a bartender tried to overcharge her. Allegedly, the bartender said her boyfriend had been “stealing drinks from the counter” and that is why they were charged more. When the customer asked why they weren’t kicked out if they were stealing drinks, she claims the bartender responded with, “I’m from Europe, b***h.”