Great Grandfather Of The Sunken Place — Clarence Thomas — Is Advocating For Less Gun Regulations

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Great Grandfather Of The Sunken Place — Clarence Thomas — Is Advocating For Less Gun Regulations

Justice Thomas continues his legacy of foolishness.

News One
2 reads
Leave a comment

Before Tim Scott, Ben Carson, Paris Dennard and many more — there was Clarence Thomas. The arguably anti-Black misogynist, who was accused of sexual harassment and tried to ruin Anita Hill‘s life (his accuser), has been helping to destroy America as a Supreme Court Justice for decades. His latest act of foolishness is a pro-gun rant the day of the Parkland shooting in Florida, which left 17 people dead.

In a court order for Silvester v. Becerra, the 69-year-old  babbled for 14 pages that there isn’t a gun problem in the United States. The plaintiffs in the case argued there shouldn’t be a 10-day waiting period for people to buy guns in California, which gives state officials time to run a background check on the buyer. Thomas’ response? No waiting period. He wrote, “Common sense suggests that subsequent purchasers contemplating violence or self-harm would use the gun they already own.” There is a waiting period to buy Sudafed, Thomas wants no waiting period for guns?

Surprisingly, not one person on the court agreed with him. According to Reuters, “The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a challenge to California’s 10-day waiting period for firearms purchases that is intended to guard against impulsive violence and suicides.”

Thomas’ advocacy for no waiting period to buy guns in California comes with horrific timing: the same day as the shooting in Parkland. Granted, he was not aware of the shooting when he wrote the order, but he was obviously aware of the countless and frequent mass shootings across the country.

This is why Justice Clarence Thomas is the great granddaddy of of the sunken place.

On another note, a woman named Angela Wright-Shannon came forward and said she was sexually harassed by Thomas in 1991. She is calling for his impeachment.  And we are so #HereForIt.

SOURCE:  Reuters

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Great Grandfather Of The Sunken Place — Clarence Thomas — Is Advocating For Less Gun Regulations

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
13 items
‘Black Panther’s’ M’Baku Has The Internet’s Womb In…
 3 hours ago
02.20.18
17 photos
Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick…
 5 hours ago
02.20.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Know Anything About Hubby John…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
A+E Networks TCA Summer 2017
Yikes! Video Of Seemingly Intoxicated Jill Scott Appears…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
Fergie’s Version Of The National Anthem Was So…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 1 day ago
02.19.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 2 days ago
02.19.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: It’s Nene Vs. Kim…Again For The…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
Black Panther 3
‘Black Panther’ set to smash the box office…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
Welp! Keshia Knight Pulliam Reportedly Owes $102K In…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
The Official Poster For ‘Creed 2’ Has Been…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
Rihanna Twerking With Friends Will End Your Weekend…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Read’ This…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
Photos