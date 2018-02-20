television
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” Turned 50!

Can you believe that February 19, 1968 “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” premiered on PBS?  Fred Rogers was a daily does of goodness with a  a soothing voice and a cool cardigan. The show was on the air from 1968 until 2001. Rogers passed away in 2003 but the show is making a comeback. Well sort of.

The US Postal Service will commemorate him on a stamp next month, a documentary film about his beloved PBS show will be released in June and Tom Hanks will play him in a biopic called “You Are My Friend”. Can’t you just see that?! No release date has been announced for the movie.

The great thing about “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” is that the lessons he taught are still important today. According to CNN.com, here are the top 5 lessons from the show. 

1. Slow down and be patient.

2. Love people for who they are.

3. Everyone is a neighbor.

4. There is always a reason to help.

5. Treat others with kindness.

If “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” isn’t on your local PBS station, there is a website to play games with your kids or have fun as an adult. We love and miss you, Fred Rogers!

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" Turned 50!

Photos