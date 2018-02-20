Huggy Lowdown: ‘Black Panther’ Is Fixing Marriages!

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/20/18- Huggy Lowdown finally got the chance to see Black Panther and he can’t wait to go back and see it again! He went with his sister and brother-in-law who he says didn’t even fight once because the movie was that good. Black Panther is out here saving marriages!

