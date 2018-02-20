The Wake Up: White House Welcomed Florida School Shooting; Convicted Ex-NFL Player Wants Custody Of Son; Inching Closer To Impeachment?

The Wake Up: White House Welcomed Florida School Shooting; Convicted Ex-NFL Player Wants Custody Of Son; Inching Closer To Impeachment?

Last week's school shooting massacre was a "reprieve" from Trump's scandals, a White House official said.

White House: Florida Shooting Was A ‘Reprieve’ From Trump Scandals

Last week’s shooting massacre of 17 students and faculty members in a Florida school was a welcome “distraction” from all the other scandals that the White House had been engulfed in, a senior Trump administration official told the Washington Post.

“For everyone, it was a distraction or a reprieve,”  the unnamed White House official said. “A lot of people here felt like it was a reprieve from seven or eight days of just getting pummeled.”

In case you missed that, the White House was relieved that negative attention was taken off of it. Even if it meant that more than a dozen young people had to be shot and killed in order to achieve that “reprieve” from damning allegations from porn stars, an apparent cover-up effort to disguise a White House staffer’s abuse toward women and other budding scandals.

Rae Carruth Wants Custody Of The Son Whose Mother He Tried To Kill

A former NFL player serving time for paying a hitman to shoot and kill the woman pregnant with his child has requested custody of that same child, who is now 18 years old. Rae Carruth made the plea from behind bars when he recently sent a letter to the mother of his then-girlfriend, who ultimately died about a month after her botched attempted contract killing, according to ESPN.

His son, Chancellor Lee Adams, was born prematurely because of the shooting and suffers from cerebral palsy. Carruth, 44, has served 17 years in prison and is scheduled to be released in October.

“I feel like I owe Chancellor,” Carruth reportedly said. “I let him down as he came into this world and the only way that I can make that right, the only way I can work out my relationship with my son, is to be there for him and to be a father and a dad to him going forward.”

Prison is designed to rehabilitate offenders, but the prospects of Carruth gaining custody seem to be pushing the boundaries of forgiveness.

Is A Trump Impeachment Coming Sooner Than Expected

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller has been turning up the heat on former Trump cronies who played key roles in getting him elected, turning them against each other in hopes of getting evidence that could lead to the president’s impeachment. The latest development from his case has resulted in bank fraud charges against Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager who has already been charged with money laundering and conspiracy against the U.S.

While Manafort has pleaded not guilty, he is expected to increasingly face more charges and could ultimately decide to testify for the prosecution — aka, snitch — which could bring down the already fragile Trump presidency.

Fingers crossed!

Photos