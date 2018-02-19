Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Still Brazy: YG Announces His Next Album, ‘Stay Dangerous’

Fans can expect a YG project sometime in 2018

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

YG hasn’t dropped a studio album since his projects Still Brazy  in 2016, but that’s all about to change very soon. According to the source himself, the Bomtpon rapper is reportedly going to drop his next album sometime this year, and for now he’s titling it: Stay Dangerous.

Still Brazy isn’t the last we’ve seen of YG, his mixtape Red Friday came out just a few months after, and just last week the “Toot It And Boot It” star released his super West Coast single, “Su Whoop.” Now, he announced at a concert recently that his next album will be released soon, giving us the aforementioned title.

Hopefully this time fans will actually get ahold of this project; YG also teased a project titled Just Re’d Up 3 that was supposed to drop in 2017, but that never came to fruition. He’s also hinted at a collaboration joint with DJ Mustard called, 400 Summers, but there’s no word on when fans with get to hear that, either.

#YG announces his next album ‘Stay Dangerous’ 4️⃣Hunnid

A post shared by laleakers (@laleakers) on

There’s no word on an actual release date or whether “Su Whoop” is single from this upcoming project, but hopefully we’ll get more info on that sooner than later.

Stay dangerous, my friends.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Still Brazy: YG Announces His Next Album, ‘Stay Dangerous’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Will Smith Reaches 10 Million Followers On Instagram…
 43 mins ago
02.21.18
Latina Magazine 'Hollywood Hot List' Party
Guess Who’s Headed Down The Aisle??? It’s Official!…
 1 hour ago
02.21.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
Sade Returns With New Song for A Wrinkle…
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 3 hours ago
02.21.18
Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested…
 16 hours ago
02.21.18
Serena Williams Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth…
 17 hours ago
02.21.18
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape
 18 hours ago
02.21.18
Frank Ocean Is Suing A ‘Blonde’ And ‘Channel…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Photos