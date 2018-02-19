Still Brazy: YG Announces His Next Album, ‘Stay Dangerous’

YG hasn’t dropped a studio album since his projects Still Brazy in 2016, but that’s all about to change very soon. According to the source himself, the Bomtpon rapper is reportedly going to drop his next album sometime this year, and for now he’s titling it: Stay Dangerous.

Still Brazy isn’t the last we’ve seen of YG, his mixtape Red Friday came out just a few months after, and just last week the “Toot It And Boot It” star released his super West Coast single, “Su Whoop.” Now, he announced at a concert recently that his next album will be released soon, giving us the aforementioned title.

Hopefully this time fans will actually get ahold of this project; YG also teased a project titled Just Re’d Up 3 that was supposed to drop in 2017, but that never came to fruition. He’s also hinted at a collaboration joint with DJ Mustard called, 400 Summers, but there’s no word on when fans with get to hear that, either.

There’s no word on an actual release date or whether “Su Whoop” is single from this upcoming project, but hopefully we’ll get more info on that sooner than later.

Stay dangerous, my friends.

