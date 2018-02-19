Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Bun B Hides His New Album Announcement In A Video Of Him Cooking Seafood Patties

This is an interesting way to announce an album

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 10, 2017

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty

Bun B just announced the release of his next album, but he did it in a super creative, discreet way.

The Texas legend confirmed a March 16 release date for his next project titled, Return of the Trill in a recent episode of his #TrillMealz cooking series. During a one-minute video that depicts how to craft seafood patties, potato salad, and some vegetables, Bun dropped the a quick tidbit about the name and release date for his album. “Oh yeah, new album alert,” he said casually after placing the patties in hot grease, pointing to a handwritten note that says Return of the Trill. This isn’t the first that Bun has hinted at this album, though. The project is also briefly mentioned in a recent romantic advice column that B and his wife Queenie did for Houston’s CultureMap.

The most recent album Bun B gave us was Trill OG: The Epilogue back in 2013, so a project is long overdue. The good news: we have less than a month of waiting.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Bun B Hides His New Album Announcement In A Video Of Him Cooking Seafood Patties

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Will Smith Reaches 10 Million Followers On Instagram…
 43 mins ago
02.21.18
Latina Magazine 'Hollywood Hot List' Party
Guess Who’s Headed Down The Aisle??? It’s Official!…
 1 hour ago
02.21.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
Sade Returns With New Song for A Wrinkle…
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 3 hours ago
02.21.18
Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested…
 16 hours ago
02.21.18
Serena Williams Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth…
 17 hours ago
02.21.18
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape
 18 hours ago
02.21.18
Frank Ocean Is Suing A ‘Blonde’ And ‘Channel…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Photos