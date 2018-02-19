Entertainment News
Folks Are Heated Over Blac Chyna’s NSFW Vid, But Not For Reason You Might Think

Another sex tape ignites the Internet.

Foxy NC Staff
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

On Monday, Blac Chyna was once again trending online, and unfortunately it wasn’t in the best of light.

A video of Chyna performing oral sex on a faceless guy was leaked online and according to TMZ, Chyna had nothing to do with the leak.

She’s reportedly getting the cops involved to track down the leaker and Chyna’s attorney, Walter Mosley, assured folks that they’re looking at it as a “criminal matter.”

This isn’t the first time private content of Chyna has made its way to the Internet. Most will remember how her ex, Rob Kardashian, posted nude pictures of her, resulting in Chyna taking legal action against him.

Now, with Chyna’s new video leak, the Internet has plenty to say. Some comments range from full disappointment to criticism of Chyna’s blow job techniques. Yup, you read right.

Swipe through to check out people’s reactions for yourself.

