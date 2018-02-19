Top Of The Morning: NBA All-Star Weekend With Guy Torry

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/19/18- Guy Torry got the chance to kick it at the NBA All-Star Weekend with a bunch of celebrities and friends. One of the highlights of the night was singer Fergie’s interesting interpretation of the National Anthem. Let’s just say, Sybil was missing Whitney Houston.

