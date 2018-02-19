Huggy Lowdown: Who Didn’t Go To Wakanda?

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/19/18- The theaters were so packed this weekend that not everybody had the chance to take a trip to Wakanda. However, Huggy Lowdown wanted to take a look at those who weren’t even allowed in. Huggy listed off Ben Carson and Omarosa Manigault who were definitely not allowed. That’s too bad because Omarosa’s name would have fit in!

