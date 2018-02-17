We Didn’t Know We Needed A Trey Songz Mashup Until We Watched This

Valentine’s Day is over, but Stan Genius is still serving vocals for the ladies on his timeline.

In a recent video, the Musical.ly star paid homage to Trey Songz, whom he considers the King of R&B. Stan nailed this epic mashup — so much so that it made us go back and listen to some old Trigga. See for yourself:

Follow @Iamstangenius on Instagram for more sultry sounds. Hopefully he can get Trey Songz’ attention before he blows up himself. Stay woke.

