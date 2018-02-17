Trying To Sneak Into The ‘Black Panther’ Movie Was An Epic Fail

Cartoons make life so simple. Growing up we thought we could scam movie theaters by disguising ourselves and purchasing one ticket for two people. Who would have thought that wasn’t possible? Cartoons lied!

Check out a video of two guys trying to use this method to sneak into “Black Panther”.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

Another angle of standing in line. pic.twitter.com/wYi9r3hFeq — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 17, 2018

Well, it worked for these guys!

who else seen this ^ tweet and immediately thought of this pic.twitter.com/jqAfq6R3Hy — danielit (@javorus_moore) February 17, 2018

okay time to relive this childhood scene pic.twitter.com/wyqJ11pmL1 — danielit (@javorus_moore) February 17, 2018

