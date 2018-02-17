9 Saturday Morning Cartoons You Probably Forgot About

Do you ever fantasize about waking up on a Saturday morning and your only responsibility is to sit on the couch, eat cereal and watch cartoons? Us too.

I miss Saturday morning cartoons when life was simpler with one channel on the TV and the phone wasn't attached to everyones body like another life form . Where we had a face 2 face conversation and knew you were real not imaginary. Where your identity was you and your word true — Cherish O'Riley (@cherishoriley) February 17, 2018

Many of those classic 90s shows, like Doug and Recess have stood the test of time — but some have totally been forgotten about:

Waynehead

Hit the flip for more epic Saturday morning cartoons you probably forgot existed.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: