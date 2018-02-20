I Am Black History
Home > I Am Black History

February 20, 2018 – Leonardo Williams

ronesarahdavis
0 reads
Leave a comment

NC Education Lottery

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Leonardo Williams – two-time teacher of the year and CEO of the Phase 3 Group. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading February 20, 2018 – Leonardo Williams

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Know Anything About Hubby John…
 14 hours ago
02.19.18
A+E Networks TCA Summer 2017
Yikes! Video Of Seemingly Intoxicated Jill Scott Appears…
 17 hours ago
02.19.18
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
Fergie’s Version Of The National Anthem Was So…
 17 hours ago
02.19.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 18 hours ago
02.19.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 19 hours ago
02.19.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
02.19.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: It’s Nene Vs. Kim…Again For The…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
Black Panther 3
‘Black Panther’ set to smash the box office…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
Welp! Keshia Knight Pulliam Reportedly Owes $102K In…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
The Official Poster For ‘Creed 2’ Has Been…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
Rihanna Twerking With Friends Will End Your Weekend…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Read’ This…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
You Don’t Have To Be Rich To Follow…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
Happy Birthday To The GOAT: 6 Songs We…
 2 days ago
02.19.18
Photos