I Am Black History
Home > I Am Black History

February 18, 2018 – Dr. Kimberly Moore

ronesarahdavis
1 reads
Leave a comment

NC Education Lottery

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Dr. Kimberly Moore – Lecturer at UNC-Chapel Hill and Vice-President of Marketing and External Relations at North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading February 18, 2018 – Dr. Kimberly Moore

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 20 hours ago
02.17.18
18 photos
Aye Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments
 1 day ago
02.16.18
Publicity Still From 'Coming To America'
Check Out How People Are Showing Up To…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Black Panther 3
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
We Are Wakanda: Angela Bassett & Letitia Wright…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
On The Mend! Wendy Williams Gives Health Update…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Viola Davis On Being Called ‘The Black Meryl…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
10 items
These Remixed Photos Are Dedicated To Powerful Moments…
 2 days ago
02.15.18
No She Didn’t: Watch This Woman Prove That…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Yes Sis, Work! Watch This Adorable Baby Girl…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Would You Test Your Life Going Down This…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Photos