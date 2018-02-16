TJMS
Donald Trump Is The Bamma For Life!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2/16/18- Huggy Lowdown has elected Donald Trump as the Bamma For Life! The nation experienced its 18th school shooting this year and nothings been done. As Huggy always says, we look to the wrong man to say the right things.

