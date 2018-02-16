Morning Minute: Is Chris Bosh Making An NBA Return?

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/16/18- NBA player Chris Bosh has expressed returning to the league after being out since 2016. He was treated for blood clots in his lungs which he claims to have been healed of. Chris Paul says the sounds of swishing will be heard again, not from the shots he makes but from him running by!

