Viola Davis – Pay Me What I’m Worth!

bvick
HBO's Official 2015 Emmy After Party - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

We all know that Viola Davis is the BOMB.com! She can act circles around a lot of other actress of any race. Davis said in an interview  at the Women in the World Los Angeles Salon earlier this week that “People say, ‘You’re a black Meryl Streep. You are and we love you.’ … ‘Well, then if there’s no one like me. You pay me what I’m worth.'” She also said, “I have to constantly get on that phone” to “hustle for my worth.”

Davis is a two time Tony Award Winner, a Golden Globe Winner, an Oscar Winner and an Emmy winner but she and other minority actress are payed less than their counter parts. Davis estimated that actresses of color get paid “probably a tenth of what a Caucasian woman gets,” which, she also pointed out, “is half of what a man is getting paid.”

Does Jessica Chastain need to help Davis too the way she help Octavia Spencer? It’s past time for Caucasian women to stand up and say that women of color should get paid at least what they get paid which is still half of men.

Hopefully these conversations and people coming together will change things in Hollywood and in the world. We’ll see.

Viola Davis: So Bold, Beautiful & Regal

Viola Davis: So Bold, Beautiful & Regal

Viola Davis: So Bold, Beautiful & Regal

Photos