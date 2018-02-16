Top Of The Morning: Tom Went On A Date With Sybil?

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/16/18- Tom is glowing this morning because he got taken out on a Valentine’s day date to see Black Panther. Who’s the special woman that made Tom cheese so hard? Our very own Sybil Wilkes took Tom out on his very first Valentine’s day date! The movie was good but the date was everything.

