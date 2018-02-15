Entertainment News
Ciara Shows Baby Sienna & She’s A Spitting Image Of Her Dad

Tom Ford Men's - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Ciara finally showed off baby Sienna and she is a spitting image of her father Russell Wilson. The Aunt Jackie singer posted images from a family photo shoot with Sienna and Future Jr. and our womb is doing jumping jacks.

#Ciara shares photos of her and #RussellWilson’s daughter #Sienna.

A post shared by Gossip Starr (@gossipstarr) on

How cute?!

