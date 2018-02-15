Entertainment News
Aunt Of Model Killed In Jamaica Receives Disturbing Call From Slain Woman’s Cell

Peggy Brunner received two calls from the unrecovered phone.

The aunt of the aspiring model found killed in Jamaica received a call from the slain woman’s phone, NY Daily news reports.

On November 26th, Desiree Gibbon was found dead in a small town just outside of Montego Bay. Since her death, no suspects have been arrested or identified in connection with the murder.

Desiree’s phone was never recovered from the crime scene, but her aunt received a phone call from the missing cell while preparing dinner one night.

“I got goosebumps from my head to my toes,” Peggy Brunner told the Daily News, describing the moment she saw her niece’s name pop up on the caller-ID. When she picked up, she was met with silence.

Brunner tried to call the number back and got a non-working message. Another call came over 6 hours later with the same result.

The mysterious calls add another puzzle to the mystery surrounding Desiree’s death.

Her mother, Andrea Gibbon, questioned the work of investigators.

“There are no answers. You feel like they’re not doing anything at all.”

The Daily News reached out to Jamaican officials for comment.

SOURCE:NY DAILY NEWS

