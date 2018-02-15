TBT: Vivica Fox Been Throwing Hands Way Before Her Fight In ‘Kill Bill’

Out of all the great moments in Vivica A. Fox‘s acting career, her fight with Uma Thurman in Kill Bill: Volume 1 definitely stands out. The 2003 flick let it be known that Vivica isn’t somebody to mess with.

However, some might not know that she’s been snatching wigs and bruising eyes way before a Quentin Tarantino flick. Her epic fight with Jonelle Allen in the 1989 soap Generations is the stuff of legend. Though the show only lasted two seasons, it pumped out great over-the-top drama way before any Real Housewives series.

Check out the ruthless (and hilarious) brawl between two enemies below!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: