Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The New Moon And Solar Eclipse May Be The Reason You’ve Been Feeling Cray

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Full moon on a cloudy night sky

Source: Bjorn Holland / Getty

Have you been feeling off, on edge or hella moody since the new year began?  You’re not alone — and the Universe may be the problem and solution.

The Lunar Eclipse on January 31st shook things up and was proof that chaos definitely precedes order.

Oh, and don’t forget that while the Lunar Eclipse was forcing you to face things you’ve been avoiding, there was also a supercharged Full Blood Moon intensifying every ugly feeling you felt.

Although it felt like a time of great darkness, it all lead up to now — a time of great magic. February 15th welcomes a New Moon and Solar Eclipse to which will put an end to the two week long emotional ride we’ve all been experiencing.

So instead of beating yourself up over what was or what may or may not be — take some time to work with today’s magic and create a life that you truly love. Happy Solar Eclipse.

Hit the flip for more New Moon/Solar Eclipse inspiration.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The New Moon And Solar Eclipse May Be The Reason You’ve Been Feeling Cray

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Publicity Still From 'Coming To America'
Check Out How People Are Showing Up To…
 2 hours ago
02.16.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.16.18
Black Panther 3
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 3 hours ago
02.16.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 5 hours ago
02.16.18
We Are Wakanda: Angela Bassett & Letitia Wright…
 14 hours ago
02.16.18
On The Mend! Wendy Williams Gives Health Update…
 15 hours ago
02.16.18
Viola Davis On Being Called ‘The Black Meryl…
 17 hours ago
02.16.18
10 items
These Remixed Photos Are Dedicated To Powerful Moments…
 17 hours ago
02.15.18
No She Didn’t: Watch This Woman Prove That…
 19 hours ago
02.16.18
This Lit Mother-Son Duo Is Killing All The…
 19 hours ago
02.16.18
Yes Sis, Work! Watch This Adorable Baby Girl…
 20 hours ago
02.16.18
Would You Test Your Life Going Down This…
 20 hours ago
02.16.18
LIVE STREAM: Nipsey Hussle Hits The Hollywood Palladium…
 20 hours ago
02.16.18
Watch: Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future Star…
 20 hours ago
02.16.18
Photos