DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal

At press time, September is the scheduled release date.

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

In what is sure to be a welcomed endeavor, social activist and #BlackLivesMatter frontman DeRay McKesson has just announced his first book deal, which is set for a fall 2018 release.

With his fierce and consistent social activism and huge following, it was the likely next step that DeRay McKesson transitioned into writing a book. As reported by The Root, McKesson’s first book will be published by Viking Press on September 4th and titled On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope.

You can read the book’s synopsis BELOW:

Mckesson’s book is described as a “conversation about activism, resistance, and justice that embraces our nation’s complex history,” as Mckesson “dissects how deliberate oppression persists, how racial injustice strips our lives of promise, and how technology has added a new dimension to mass action and social change.”

While speaking to the press, McKesson discussed the book and offered a clear understanding of its intent, stating “In the book, I aim to explore ideas of resistance and freedom informed by the perspective of the protests over the past four years and also my work in education and as a young organizer in Baltimore.”

Continuing, he said “I am writing about a host of things that I’ve not publicly discussed before, such as meetings with President Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders and a host of other topics that required more space than Twitter, my go-to platform, allows. I also have met incredible activists and organizers around the world and have learned from these conversations and interactions and am exploring the common themes of struggle and resistance that I’ve seen, with a bias towards action, towards how we get to the other side of freedom.”

If the book is a success, which it likely will be, expect McKesson to continue with writing books on his experiences as an activist and on the frontlines of social change.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Twitter Bans Republican Politician For Racist Tweet About Meghan Markle

We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused On Her Mission

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Ciara FINALLY Shares Pictures Of Her Baby Girl
 1 hour ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 4 hours ago
02.15.18
We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused…
 14 hours ago
02.15.18
How Is Kelli Of ‘Insecure’ Spending Valentine’s Day?
 16 hours ago
02.15.18
UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car
 17 hours ago
02.15.18
Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous…
 18 hours ago
02.15.18
Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
Rest In Peace: Papoose Shares Heartfelt Message For…
 21 hours ago
02.15.18
Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Normani & Khalid’s New Track ‘Love Lies’ Is…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Trending
Trending
Tyrese Shoves Fan During Detroit Valentine’s Day Concert
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Watch Justina Valentine Bring A Tatted Jessica Rabbit…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Photos