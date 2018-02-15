Extras
Mom Goes To Jail For Baptizing Her Daughter

Locked in a bitter custody fight over their daughter, Kendra Stocks decided to get her daughter baptized and the child’s father was not happy. It wasn’t that he wasn’t happy that the child was baptized, he was mad that he wasn’t able to take part in the ceremony. He didn’t know about it or was able to attend.

Paul Schaaf, the father, was given sole custody of their daughter. According to the Charlotte Observer, the couple both are church going people but when Schaaf was given custody  it said “specifically including decisions concerning religion.”  Schaaf found out about the baptisem on Facebook and complained to the courts.

Stocks was found guilty by contempt and was sentenced to seven days in jail by District Court Judge Sean Smith. She reports to jail on February 16th.

WOW! Do you think that was fair?

