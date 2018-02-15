Black Panther Director, Ryan Coogler

0 reads Leave a comment
‘Black Panther’s’ director, Ryan Coogler’s 3rd major film. He also directed ‘Creed’ and ‘Fruitvale Station’ so we know he has some skills! He took a few minutes to talk to CBS’s This Morning about ‘Black Panther’.
Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere
16 photos Launch gallery
Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere
1. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Black Panther premiereSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Black Panther premiereSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 16
comments – Add Yours