Black Panther Director, Ryan Coogler

'Black Panther' Brooklyn Screening

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

‘Black Panther’s’ director, Ryan Coogler’s 3rd major film. He also directed ‘Creed’ and ‘Fruitvale Station’ so we know he has some skills! He took a few minutes to talk to CBS’s This Morning about ‘Black Panther’.

Photos