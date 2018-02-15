Black Panther Director, Ryan Coogler

‘Black Panther’s’ director, Ryan Coogler’s 3rd major film. He also directed ‘Creed’ and ‘Fruitvale Station’ so we know he has some skills! He took a few minutes to talk to CBS’s This Morning about ‘Black Panther’.

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere 16 photos Launch gallery Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere 1. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. Black Panther premiere Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. Black Panther premiere Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 14 of 16 15. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere