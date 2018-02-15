National
Home > National

Students From Yesterday’s Horrific School Shooting Share Their Thoughts And Explain What Happen

Karen Clark
1 reads
Leave a comment
High school shooting at Marjorie Stonemason Douglas High School

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty

Nineteen year old Nikolas Cruz allegedly shot and killed 17 of his former classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland just before 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Students at the school were posting to social media while trapped in their classrooms during the shooting. Many have come forward to talk to the media about their experience.

 

 

The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host the after party for Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther'

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Continue reading Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Florida , Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School , shooting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Ciara FINALLY Shares Pictures Of Her Baby Girl
 1 hour ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 4 hours ago
02.15.18
We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused…
 14 hours ago
02.15.18
How Is Kelli Of ‘Insecure’ Spending Valentine’s Day?
 16 hours ago
02.15.18
UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car
 17 hours ago
02.15.18
Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous…
 18 hours ago
02.15.18
Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
Rest In Peace: Papoose Shares Heartfelt Message For…
 21 hours ago
02.15.18
Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Normani & Khalid’s New Track ‘Love Lies’ Is…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Trending
Trending
Tyrese Shoves Fan During Detroit Valentine’s Day Concert
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Watch Justina Valentine Bring A Tatted Jessica Rabbit…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Photos