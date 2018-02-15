Students From Yesterday’s Horrific School Shooting Share Their Thoughts And Explain What Happen

Nineteen year old Nikolas Cruz allegedly shot and killed 17 of his former classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland just before 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Students at the school were posting to social media while trapped in their classrooms during the shooting. Many have come forward to talk to the media about their experience.

“Thank God for a janitor that stopped us” student David Hogg says He says she helped the students shelter in a classroom. “She saved my life, and she saved easily 40 others there." https://t.co/dgj99UZ415 pic.twitter.com/edHHkDKBhR — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018

Student David Hogg who survived the school shooting looks directly in the camera, and sends a message to President Trump and lawmakers: “Please, take action. Ideas are great… But what’s more important is actual action… saving thousands of children’s lives. Please, take action.” pic.twitter.com/C5mf9qPlqA — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018

Student reporter David Hogg at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School spoke with his classmates while hiding from the deadly shooting: "I wanted to be a junior NRA member … now I can't even fathom the idea of a gun in my house." https://t.co/X550dpgA88 pic.twitter.com/T7s1uEieOk — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2018

Student breaks down talking to @GStephanopoulos about hero teacher who helped save her life and lost his own. "I'm so thankful that he was there to help everybody who did live." https://t.co/8DL1ThRqYM pic.twitter.com/wRjeRdF9lW — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 15, 2018

"One of them was shot and killed standing in front of kids… it doesn't surprise me at all… he was a fantastic person," a math teacher says of a colleague who shielded kids during the mass shooting at Parkland, Florida high school https://t.co/a4W23ew9uW pic.twitter.com/uVit6j79xc — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2018

