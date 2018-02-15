Top Of The Morning: Was It The Cougar Or The Panther?

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/15/18- Sherri Shepherd had the chance to pounce on the Black Panther himself Chadwick Boseman after getting to interview him on The View. Now she says when she got to him she didn’t turn into a cougar but a panther instead. We’re sensing strong cougar vibes here Sherri!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: