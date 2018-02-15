Morning Minute: So How Did Your Valentine’s Day Go?

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/15/18- Comedian Chris Paul shares how his Valentine’s Day went by singing to the tune of Juvenile’s Slow Motion. So how did that work out for you Chris?

