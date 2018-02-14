‘Blame A Brotha’ Almost Jams Up Two Men In St. Louis

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

‘Blame A Brotha’ Almost Jams Up Two Men In St. Louis

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

A white man, Patrick John Owens, who claimed two African-American brothers robbed him at gunpoint, lied about the incident and is now behind bars.

Turns out the crime was reversed: Owens actually pulled a gun and tried to rob Christopher and Jerry Tate on a St. Louis street corner.

The Tate brothers are thanking their tenacious mother who forced police to review a surveillance video which proved the Tate brothers’ innocence.

If their mother hadn’t been so persistent, the Tate brothers could be telling their story from a jail cell.

“At least the truth is out,” Jerry Tate told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

We’ve seen this before: Black men accused of a crime they didn’t commit, but often the truth doesn’t always emerge.

In this case, it took six months before police got to the truth. Christopher and Jerry Tate were initially arrested and charged with the armed robbery of Owens.

But it wasn’t until last week, that police actually charged Owens with the crime.

The Tate brothers told the Post-Dispatch that police initially believed Owens’ account and dismissed the Tate’s actual version of the events.

“My mother kept telling them that there was video all through that area,” Jerry Tate, 23, told the Post-Dispatch.

“I believe they listened to him [Owens] because he was white,” he said.

According to the Post-Dispatch, “Owens initially told police he was parked in the 1100 block of Lucas Avenue about 3:15 a.m. Aug. 26 when two men approached and started a fight. He said they punched and kicked him, according to a police summary released at the time.”

Owens told police a shaky story about “he grabbed his gun and fired at the attackers, who ran off, but somehow lost his gun in the encounter.”

Here was the account from the Post-Dispatch:

Officers called to the scene saw two men running on Washington Avenue, police said in the summary released after the shooting. One of them was seen hiding a gun in a flower pot before stopping to talk to police. One had gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The gun found in the flower pot turned out to belong to Owens, police said.”

The surveillance video, according to the newspaper, showed the Tates getting out of a pickup when Owens approached them and asked for a ride.

Then Owens pulled a gun and said, “Give me your wallet!”

The brothers fought with Owens, who fired his gun and a bullet struck Christopher Tate in the hand and ricocheted into his face, according to the Post-Dispatch.

“I was on top of him when he shot me,” Christopher Tate told the newspaper. “When he fired the gun the bullet hit the bone in my hand. It went through my right jaw. If I had not put my hand out it probably would have blown my entire face off.”

“After the gunfire, Jerry Tate said, all three ran. The Tates tried to tell their story to some police officers on bikes, Jerry Tate said, but “they didn’t listen to us at all.”

And here’s another unfortunate fact: Christopher Tate told the newspaper that he returned to work after his initial arrest and was treated like a criminal, which also included his boss.

“He asked me, ‘Why did the paper say you robbed someone and that’s how you got shot?’” Tate said. “He said ‘If it wasn’t true the paper wouldn’t have said it.’”

Today, the Tates are free men – innocent men – thanks to their mother who relentlessly pursued the truth to exonerate her sons.

What do you think?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Blame A Brotha’ Almost Jams Up Two Men In St. Louis

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Ciara FINALLY Shares Pictures Of Her Baby Girl
 1 hour ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 4 hours ago
02.15.18
We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused…
 14 hours ago
02.15.18
How Is Kelli Of ‘Insecure’ Spending Valentine’s Day?
 16 hours ago
02.15.18
UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car
 17 hours ago
02.15.18
Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous…
 18 hours ago
02.15.18
Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
Rest In Peace: Papoose Shares Heartfelt Message For…
 21 hours ago
02.15.18
Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Normani & Khalid’s New Track ‘Love Lies’ Is…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Trending
Trending
Tyrese Shoves Fan During Detroit Valentine’s Day Concert
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Watch Justina Valentine Bring A Tatted Jessica Rabbit…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Photos