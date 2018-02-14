Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Hit The Road Jack! Twitter Bans Republican Politician For Racist Tweet About Meghan Markle

It's disheartening to see how ignorant people choose to be in 2018.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
AOL Build Presents 'Suits'

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

Wisconsin Republican Paul Nehlen, who is gunning for Paul Ryan’s seat in Congress, may have tried it, but thankfully Twitter finished it.

See, Nehlen posted a racist tweet (which is now deleted) about Meghan Markle, which got him banned from the social media outlet for good.

According to NPR, using the face of the “Cheddar Man, a dark-skinned Mesolithic man believed to be one of the oldest modern humans in Britain,” Nehlen posted the couple’s official engagement photo with Cheddar Man’s face over Meghan’s.

He then had the audacity to write, “Honey does this tie make my face look pale?”

We have no words.

Clearly, this isn’t Nehlen’s first time to the white supremacy rodeo. As NPR noted, he has a history of making racist and anti-Semitic comments and tweets, recently telling former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke on a podcast that “Jews control the media.”

 

Twitter finally put their foot down and told NPR that’s he’d been banned for a series of ill behavior that consistently violated their terms.

“And as we explained in our blog about world leaders on Twitter: We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly,” a Twitter spokesperson explained.

“No one person’s account drives Twitter’s growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind.”

Of course Nehlen isn’t going down without a fight.

“We will be filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in the coming days,” he posted on his Facebook account, which is still active despite promoting hate and calling himself a Pro-White candidate.

“These are unprecedented, brazen acts of censorship,” he added/

Meanwhile, we hope that Meghan is somewhere in her castle, planning her upcoming nuptials with Prince Harry, completely unbossed and unbothered by all this racist nonsense.

 

RELATED NEWS:

She Tried It! Royal Relative Wears ‘Racist’ Brooch To Meet Meghan Markle

Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Release Their Official Engagement Photos

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged + See Her Ring [PHOTO]

12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle's Engagement To Prince Harry

8 photos Launch gallery

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle's Engagement To Prince Harry

Continue reading #SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle’s Engagement To Prince Harry

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle's Engagement To Prince Harry

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Ciara FINALLY Shares Pictures Of Her Baby Girl
 1 hour ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 4 hours ago
02.15.18
We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused…
 14 hours ago
02.15.18
How Is Kelli Of ‘Insecure’ Spending Valentine’s Day?
 16 hours ago
02.15.18
UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car
 17 hours ago
02.15.18
Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous…
 18 hours ago
02.15.18
Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
Rest In Peace: Papoose Shares Heartfelt Message For…
 21 hours ago
02.15.18
Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Normani & Khalid’s New Track ‘Love Lies’ Is…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Trending
Trending
Tyrese Shoves Fan During Detroit Valentine’s Day Concert
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Watch Justina Valentine Bring A Tatted Jessica Rabbit…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Photos