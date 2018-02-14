Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kyrie Irving & Basketball Legends Become Old Men In ‘Uncle Drew’ Trailer

A hilarious flick to look forward to in the summer.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Boston Celtics Introduce New Players Kyrie Irving And Gordon Hayward

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Since 2012, NBA star Kyrie Irving has been exploring his comedic side thanks to his alter ego Uncle Drew. The old man character appears in a popular video series Kyrie does with Pepsi. Now, he’s finally bringing his comedy to the big screen.

Uncle Drew will explore New York City’s street ball scene where he attempts to bridge the gap between old and younger players. The hilarious trailer for the movie features everyone from Shaquille O’Neal dressed as an old man to cameos by Tiffany Haddish. Get Out star Lil Rel Howery will also have a role in the film.

Check out the trailer below and you can catch Uncle Drew when it hits theaters June 29!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kyrie Irving & Basketball Legends Become Old Men In ‘Uncle Drew’ Trailer

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Ciara FINALLY Shares Pictures Of Her Baby Girl
 1 hour ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 4 hours ago
02.15.18
We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused…
 14 hours ago
02.15.18
How Is Kelli Of ‘Insecure’ Spending Valentine’s Day?
 16 hours ago
02.15.18
UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car
 17 hours ago
02.15.18
Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous…
 18 hours ago
02.15.18
Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
Rest In Peace: Papoose Shares Heartfelt Message For…
 21 hours ago
02.15.18
Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Normani & Khalid’s New Track ‘Love Lies’ Is…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Trending
Trending
Tyrese Shoves Fan During Detroit Valentine’s Day Concert
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Watch Justina Valentine Bring A Tatted Jessica Rabbit…
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
Photos