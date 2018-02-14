Carmelo, Will Smith, Kim K. & More! How Your Fave Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2018

Today is Love Day❤️ Good skin and self care is very important to me. I have been traveling so much and needed to relax, so, I started my day with 1st loving myself 💪🏾.. I took a nice bath and graced my face and body with a wonderful Coconut Coffee Scrub @glam_bod. Did you know that coffee is beneficial to the body? Not to mention it diminishes Dark Spots (hyper-pigmentation), Eczema, Psoriasis, Cellulite, Stretch Marks, Acne and Scarring. So very important for women of color. ———————————————— 2018 is the year of vibrant skin and self care 🌸 #TakeCareofYou #SelfCareIsNotSelfish #GlamBod ______________________________________ Feliz día de San Valentín ❤️
Happy Day of love to all you lovers out there. If you’re alone today just know I love you❤️❣️ from your @yellebeauty family. . I see you @missconceited . . HUGE VDay deals happening now over @yellebeauty 3 Bundle Deals starting at $180 (No code Needed) 15% off closures and frontals (use code BaeDay) #YelleBeauty