Carmelo, Will Smith, Kim K. & More! How Your Fave Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2018

Happy V-Day!

Shoutout to all the Joyful Lovers Around the World! Photo: @alansilfen

Where there is love, there is life. ❤️🌹

Me and my Valentines! 💖 (👗: @DraperJames)

I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!

Happy Valentine’s Day from me & my ❤️!

I will always follow your lead baby….. happy Vday @wakaflocka

Happy #ValentinesDay! ❤️ #cupid #pancakes

Today is Love Day❤️ Good skin and self care is very important to me. I have been traveling so much and needed to relax, so, I started my day with 1st loving myself 💪🏾.. I took a nice bath and graced my face and body with a wonderful Coconut Coffee Scrub @glam_bod. Did you know that coffee is beneficial to the body? Not to mention it diminishes Dark Spots (hyper-pigmentation), Eczema, Psoriasis, Cellulite, Stretch Marks, Acne and Scarring. So very important for women of color. ———————————————— 2018 is the year of vibrant skin and self care 🌸 #TakeCareofYou #SelfCareIsNotSelfish #GlamBod ______________________________________ Feliz día de San Valentín ❤️

❤️❤️Happy Valentine’s Day you guys! ❤️❤️

Basking. 🇿🇦

I ❤ our ❤ my ❤ Happy Valentine's Day Poopy👫🏾

How we really do Valentines Day ❤️💃🏾🤗🍑👑👀🕺🏾

vday 🖤♥️

Valentine’s Day 🌹

***❤️ MINE FOREVER!!! HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to MY WIFE @lala #STAYMe7O

