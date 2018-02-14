Morning Minute: A Valetine’s Day Poem For You

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/14/18- Comedian Chris Paul puts a spin on the classic roses are red, violets are blue poem by using some people who just can’t seem to stay out of the media. Donald Trump, Quincy Jones, O.J. Simpson are just a few recipients of this Valentine’s Day poem.

