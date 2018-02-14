TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: A Celebrity Valentine’s Poem For You

Chris Paul
0 reads
Leave a comment

2/14/18- Comedian Chris Paul puts his spin on the classic roses are red, violets are blue poem using some celebrities that just can’t stay out of the media. Donald Trump, R. Kelly, Stormy Daniels and Quincy Jones are just some of the recipients of this Valentine’s Day poem.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Morning Minute: A Celebrity Valentine’s Poem For You

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere
 5 hours ago
02.14.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 8 hours ago
02.14.18
Prince Live On Stage
Vote For The Top 107 Love Songs Of…
 9 hours ago
02.14.18
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017
Fantasia Barrino’s nephew shot dead in North Carolina
 10 hours ago
02.14.18
Valentines Day Roses, What’s The Meaning Behind Each…
 18 hours ago
02.14.18
Gladys Knight Commodores 2017
Gladys Knight Wants You To Know That She…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
This Mardi Gras Proposal Is The Cutest And…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Being A Father To Baby Stormi Has Reportedly…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
LeBron James Teams With ‘Atlanta’ Writers For ‘House…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Trim Your Pet’s Nails Using This Dad’s ‘Genius’…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Maldives paradise beach. Perfect tropical island. Beautiful palm trees and tropical beach. Moody blue sky and blue lagoon. Luxury travel summer holiday background concept.
This Is The 3rd Black Woman To Ever…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Photos