Fantasia Barrino’s nephew shot dead in North Carolina

Prayers and much love to the family of American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino, her 18-year-old nephew, Tyquan Von Ricco Washington was shot and killed during deadly dispute outside North Carolina apartment. The violent act stemmed from an argument between Washington and suspect David Lee White, Jr., 21, who has been charged with first-degree murder. Washington is the son of Fantasia’s brother recording artist Ricco Barrino.

Barrino took to her Instagram page Tuesday night to pay tribute to her late nephew.

‘Ty… Auntie is so sorry baby,’ Barrino wrote next to crying face and broken heart emojis. ‘RIP to my Oldest Nephew. Please pray for his mother and my brother & his stepdad.’

