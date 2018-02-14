Valentine’s Day deals and the least favorite gifts

Whether you’re looking forward to making reservations and dressing up, or grabbing take-out and staying in, you’ll plenty of dining options this Valentine’s Day. Check out the deals below.
Valentine Day freebies and offers
Least-favorite gifts
Now we all know the classic Valentine’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to please: roses, jewelry, teddy bears, chocolates, etc. However, there are gifts you should definitely avoid when shopping for your special someone? A survey conducted by offer.com found that there are specific gifts that consumers do not hope to open up on Valentine’s Day.
Men’s least favorite gifts to receive:
Underwear
A bottle of alcohol
Flowers
Women’s least favorite gifts to recieve:
A bottle of alcohol
Lingerie
Gift Card
Read Also:
Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The White House Fired Omarosa