National
Home > National

Valentine’s Day deals and the least favorite gifts

Jodi Berry
3 reads
Leave a comment
Valentine's Day Spirit Grips The U.S.

Source: Jessica Rinaldi / Getty

Whether you’re looking forward to making reservations and dressing up, or grabbing take-out and staying in, you’ll plenty of dining options this Valentine’s Day. Check out the deals below.

Valentine Day freebies and offers

Least-favorite gifts

Now we all know the classic Valentine’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to please: roses, jewelry, teddy bears, chocolates, etc. However, there are gifts you should definitely avoid when shopping for your special someone? A survey conducted by offer.com found that there are specific gifts that consumers do not hope to open up on Valentine’s Day.

Men’s least favorite gifts to receive:

Underwear

A bottle of alcohol

Flowers

Women’s least favorite gifts to recieve:

A bottle of alcohol

Lingerie

Gift Card

Read Also:

Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The White House Fired Omarosa

least favorite Valentine's gift , Valentine's Day deals

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Valentine’s Day deals and the least favorite gifts

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
35th Anniversary Mother's Day Weekend Gospelfest 2017
Fantasia Barrino’s nephew shot dead in North Carolina
 1 hour ago
02.14.18
Gladys Knight Commodores 2017
Gladys Knight Wants You To Know That She…
 21 hours ago
02.13.18
This Mardi Gras Proposal Is The Cutest And…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Being A Father To Baby Stormi Has Reportedly…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
LeBron James Teams With ‘Atlanta’ Writers For ‘House…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Trim Your Pet’s Nails Using This Dad’s ‘Genius’…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Maldives paradise beach. Perfect tropical island. Beautiful palm trees and tropical beach. Moody blue sky and blue lagoon. Luxury travel summer holiday background concept.
This Is The 3rd Black Woman To Ever…
 24 hours ago
02.13.18
Meet Danielle Herrington, The Third Black Woman To…
 24 hours ago
02.13.18
Happy Galentine’s Day: 7 Ways To Celebrate Ovaries…
 24 hours ago
02.13.18
Sang It! Trio Of Elementary School Girls Cover…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Not The Dream: Supreme Faces Backlash For Martin…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Photos