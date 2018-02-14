Valentine’s Day deals and the least favorite gifts

Whether you’re looking forward to making reservations and dressing up, or grabbing take-out and staying in, you’ll plenty of dining options this Valentine’s Day. Check out the deals below.

Valentine Day freebies and offers

Least-favorite gifts

Now we all know the classic Valentine’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to please: roses, jewelry, teddy bears, chocolates, etc. However, there are gifts you should definitely avoid when shopping for your special someone? A survey conducted by offer.com found that there are specific gifts that consumers do not hope to open up on Valentine’s Day.

Men’s least favorite gifts to receive:

Underwear

A bottle of alcohol

Flowers

Women’s least favorite gifts to recieve:

A bottle of alcohol

Lingerie

Gift Card

Read Also:

Petty Betty? This Is The Reason Why The White House Fired Omarosa

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: