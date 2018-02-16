I Am Black History
February 16, 2018 – Carlos Johnson

NC Education Lottery

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Carlos Johnson – Head of School at the Male Leadership Academy of Charlotte. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

