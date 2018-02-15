I Am Black History
February 15, 2018 – Barbara Parker

NC Education Lottery

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Barbara Parker – Retired Durham Public Schools’ Principal of the Year and Co-Executive Director of Crayons2Calculators. The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with I Am Black History. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

Photos