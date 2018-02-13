National
Watch: FX Finally Releases Official ‘Atlanta’ Trailer For The Long-Awaited Second Season

Robbin' Season has officially commenced

Foxy NC Staff
FX Premiere Of 'Atlanta'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

FX’s major hit Atlanta is finally almost back for the long-awaited season 2, which premieres on March 1. The season has been advertised recently under the moniker, “Robbin’ Season,” and according to Darius, that means, “everybody gotta eat.” We’ll find out what that means in it’s entirety as we watch the season in the coming weeks, but you can sort of predict what type of stuff will happen throughout the story line.

From looking at the clips we’ve been blessed with in the new official trailer, it seems like the whole squad is actually doing well for themselves. Paper Boi is at a radio station doing some drops, the whole trio is guzzling shots and getting down in the club, and Earn‘s handling what looks like a good amount of cash–because of which, V ironically comments on him getting them robbed.

There are a number of pretty unexpected things going down in the new trailer, including Paper Boi and Darius being photographed during a meeting with bodies on the ground with white sheets over them. Other than this short minute of footage from the upcoming season, it looks like we’ll just have to wait until March 1 to find out more, when Atlanta Robbin’ Season finally comes to the small screen.

