12 Gifts Women Want For Valentine’s Day

Foxy NC Staff
Valentines day

Source: mfto / Getty

According to USA Today here are the top 12 gifts that women want for Valentine’s day… and flowers and chocolates fall at the bottom.

  1. Coffee espresso maker
  2. Comfy slippers
  3. Kindle reader
  4. Case for traveling (trip)
  5. Necklace
  6. Streaming device to watch fav. shows
  7. Camera
  8. Purse
  9. Good smelling candles
  10. Candy
  11. Gift card to fav. store
  12. Flowers

Find more at USAtoday.com

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

