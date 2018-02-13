National
Home > National

Barack Obama’s official portrait is already the best new meme of the year

Jodi Berry
4 reads
Leave a comment
Michelle & President Obama

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty

The Obama’s unveiled their official portraits at the National Portrait Gallery yesterday. Usually, the current president hosts the former one, as Obama did for Bush, & Bush did for Clinton. But with Trump, not so much.

Barack Obama selected Kehinde Wiley, a painter famous for depicting black figures in dignified and colorful poses to paint his portrait. The portrait shows Obama seated in front of an array of flowers. Wiley says the foliage behind Obama was a way of “charting Obama’s path on Earth,” the painting included flowers from Kenya, Hawaii, and Chicago, all significant places in the former president’s life.

Twitter was full of pop culture comparisons. The portrait recalls a famous scene from “The Simpsons” where Homer Simpson recedes into the bushes.

And the time President Trump’s former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, apparently hid among the bushes to avoid questions from reporters.

Read Also:

Michaela Coel Made Her Dress For The WAKANDA Premiere In Two Hours And Social Media Was In Love

Missouri Applebee’s Accused Of Racial Profiling After Falsely Accusing Two Black Women Of Skipping Out On Bill

Barack Obama , offical portrait

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Barack Obama’s official portrait is already the best new meme of the year

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 1 hour ago
02.13.18
Prince Live On Stage
Vote For The Top 107 Love Songs Of…
 1 hour ago
02.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara…
 9 hours ago
02.13.18
We Are Wakanda: Who Is Erik Killmonger?
 15 hours ago
02.13.18
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You…
 17 hours ago
02.13.18
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will…
 18 hours ago
02.13.18
Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Included As The…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Woman Claims She Is Tyler Perry’s Wife Even…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Who You Got? 2 Chainz And Snoop Dogg…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
9 items
Ava DuVernay, Jordan Peele & Will Packer Honored…
 20 hours ago
02.12.18
Behind The Movement: Centering Rosa Parks’ Story In…
 20 hours ago
02.13.18
Photos