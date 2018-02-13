Barack Obama’s official portrait is already the best new meme of the year

The Obama’s unveiled their official portraits at the National Portrait Gallery yesterday. Usually, the current president hosts the former one, as Obama did for Bush, & Bush did for Clinton. But with Trump, not so much.

Barack Obama selected Kehinde Wiley, a painter famous for depicting black figures in dignified and colorful poses to paint his portrait. The portrait shows Obama seated in front of an array of flowers. Wiley says the foliage behind Obama was a way of “charting Obama’s path on Earth,” the painting included flowers from Kenya, Hawaii, and Chicago, all significant places in the former president’s life.

Twitter was full of pop culture comparisons. The portrait recalls a famous scene from “The Simpsons” where Homer Simpson recedes into the bushes.

sorry pic.twitter.com/ApQYOf5XF7 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) February 12, 2018

And the time President Trump’s former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, apparently hid among the bushes to avoid questions from reporters.

wait no sean wat are you doing pic.twitter.com/bLABp3wq4E — delrayser (@delrayser) February 12, 2018

Read Also:

Michaela Coel Made Her Dress For The WAKANDA Premiere In Two Hours And Social Media Was In Love

Missouri Applebee’s Accused Of Racial Profiling After Falsely Accusing Two Black Women Of Skipping Out On Bill

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: