TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of The Morning: You Rubbed Your Kid Down With What?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3 reads
Leave a comment

2/13/18- On this Tuesdays show we’ve got Kym Whitley and Tisha Campbell Martin sitting in for Sherri. Kym barely made it to the studio because she was on mommy duty. Her son wasn’t feeling too well and the remedy she uses is rubbing him down in Cognac to bring his fever down!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: You Rubbed Your Kid Down With What?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 1 hour ago
02.13.18
Prince Live On Stage
Vote For The Top 107 Love Songs Of…
 1 hour ago
02.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara…
 9 hours ago
02.13.18
We Are Wakanda: Who Is Erik Killmonger?
 15 hours ago
02.13.18
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You…
 17 hours ago
02.13.18
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will…
 18 hours ago
02.13.18
Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Included As The…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Woman Claims She Is Tyler Perry’s Wife Even…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Who You Got? 2 Chainz And Snoop Dogg…
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
9 items
Ava DuVernay, Jordan Peele & Will Packer Honored…
 20 hours ago
02.12.18
Behind The Movement: Centering Rosa Parks’ Story In…
 20 hours ago
02.13.18
Photos