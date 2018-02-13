Top Of The Morning: You Rubbed Your Kid Down With What?

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/13/18- On this Tuesdays show we’ve got Kym Whitley and Tisha Campbell Martin sitting in for Sherri. Kym barely made it to the studio because she was on mommy duty. Her son wasn’t feeling too well and the remedy she uses is rubbing him down in Cognac to bring his fever down!

