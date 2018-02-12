Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Included As The Nominees For The 2018 Juno Awards Are Announced

This year's ceremony takes place on March 25 in Vancouver, B.C.

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Right in the middle of an already historic award season, the nominees  for the 2018 Juno Awards have finally been revealed. The organization has unveiled the official nominees for this year’s ceremony, which is set to take place on March 25 in Vancouver, B.C. The ceremony will features nominations and awards for some of our favorite artists including huge stars like Kendrick LamarThe Weeknd, and plenty more.

The list of nominees include categories for all types of genres around the world. Kendrick has received the biggest nomination of the night for International Album of the Year–of course for his already award winning project, DAMN. The Compton emcee is up against Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic, Ed Sheeran‘s ÷, Post Malone‘s Stoney and Taylor Swift‘s reputation projects for the big category.

The Weeknd is looking forward to some fierce competition of his own, but he’s up for an award in the Fan Choice and Single of the Year categories. Other nominees include Tory Lanez‘s “Shooters” track being nominated for Rap Recording of the Year, which also features Belly‘s “Mumble Rap” title song, as well as XO’s Nav, who is nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

JUNO Fan Choice Award

-Alessia Cara (​Def Jam/Universal)

-Arkells (​Arkells/Universal)

-Hedley ​(Universal)

-Jessie Reyez ​(FMLY/Universal)

-Justin Bieber (​Def Jam/Universal)

-Shawn Hook (​Universal)

-Shawn Mendes​ (Island/Universal)

-The Weeknd (​The Weeknd XO/Universal)

-Theory (​604/Sony)

-Walk Off The Earth ​(Walk Off The Earth/Universal)

Single of the Year

-“How Far I’ll Go​,” Alessia Cara (Walt Disney)

-“Everything Now,” ​Arcade Fire (Sony)

-“Knocking at the Door​,” Arkells (Arkells/Universal)

-“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back​,” Shawn Mendes (Island/Universal)

-“I Feel It Coming ft. Daft Punk,” ​The Weeknd (The Weeknd XO/Universal)

International Album of the Year

24K Magic,​ Bruno Mars (Atlantic/Universal)

÷,​ Ed Sheeran (Asylum/Warner)

DAMN., ​Kendrick (Lamar Interscope/Universal)

Stoney, ​Post Malone (Republic/Universal)

reputation, ​Taylor Swift (Big Machine/Universal)

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

-Allan Rayman (​Communion/Universal)

-Charlotte Cardin (​Cult Nation/Sony)

-Jessie Reyez ​(FMLY/Universal)

-NAV ​(XO/Universal)

-Virginia to Vegas ​(Wax/Universal)

Rap Recording of the Year

-“Mumble Rap,”​ Belly (Roc Nation/Universal)

-“Lil Mont from the Ave,”​ Clairmont The Second (Independent)

-“001: Experiments,” ​Lou Phelps (Independent)

-“Coach Fresh​,” Maestro Fresh Wes (Independent/Fontana North)

-“Shooters,” ​Tory Lanez (Interscope/Universal)

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2018 Juno Awards  here.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Included As The Nominees For The 2018 Juno Awards Are Announced

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gladys Knight Commodores 2017
Gladys Knight Wants You To Know That She…
 55 mins ago
02.13.18
Maldives paradise beach. Perfect tropical island. Beautiful palm trees and tropical beach. Moody blue sky and blue lagoon. Luxury travel summer holiday background concept.
This Is The 3rd Black Woman To Ever…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 6 hours ago
02.13.18
Prince Live On Stage
Vote For The Top 107 Love Songs Of…
 6 hours ago
02.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara…
 13 hours ago
02.13.18
We Are Wakanda: Who Is Erik Killmonger?
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You…
 21 hours ago
02.13.18
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Included As The…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Woman Claims She Is Tyler Perry’s Wife Even…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Who You Got? 2 Chainz And Snoop Dogg…
 24 hours ago
02.13.18
Photos