Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead To Marriage

You never know what's possible.

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
Best of the Month

Source: Lisa Werner / Getty

In 2018, a romantic journey might look different than it did twenty years ago. Now, instead of asking someone out in person, you can put them on blast even more and ask them out in front of the whole Twitter universe.

That’s what Torey Stachowicz did back in 2014.

The personal trainer asked out someone she had been eying, and his answer? 

From there, plans were made and the date was set.

Talk about living on the edge.

Not everyone has the guts to ask out their crush on such a public platform. But it seems things worked out for Torey and Ben because fast forward over three years later, and now Ben is popping the big question.

Once again, another win.

No matter how you feel about public romance, Ben and Torey’s story definitely inspired followers.

A perfect start to the Valentine’s Day week.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead To Marriage

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gladys Knight Commodores 2017
Gladys Knight Wants You To Know That She…
 53 mins ago
02.13.18
Maldives paradise beach. Perfect tropical island. Beautiful palm trees and tropical beach. Moody blue sky and blue lagoon. Luxury travel summer holiday background concept.
This Is The 3rd Black Woman To Ever…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 5 hours ago
02.13.18
Prince Live On Stage
Vote For The Top 107 Love Songs Of…
 6 hours ago
02.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara…
 13 hours ago
02.13.18
We Are Wakanda: Who Is Erik Killmonger?
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You…
 21 hours ago
02.13.18
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Included As The…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Woman Claims She Is Tyler Perry’s Wife Even…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Who You Got? 2 Chainz And Snoop Dogg…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Photos