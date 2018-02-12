Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of Her Day

Foxy NC Staff
10 reads
Leave a comment
Tisha Campbell-Martin

Source: getty / Getty

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Spike Lee’s cult classic School Daze which allowed the whole world to take a look at the incomparable Black experience — specifically at HBCUs.

Many careers took off after the 1988 film was released, but Tisha Campbell-Martin was clearly the brightest star of them all.

Some even argue that with her popping career through the 80’s and 90’s as an actress, singer and the light skin “It” girl that all the guys wanted to be with — Tisha Campbell-Martin was the Beyoncé of her day.

We get the feeling that sometimes Tisha herself believes the same to be true.

 

There’s even an Instagram account dedicated to hilariously photoshopping Tisha’s face on Beyoncé’s body.

 

Cuhs I'm all about this bass, no treble

A post shared by Tisha Campbell 🔵 (@therealtishacampbell) on

Whose been a loyal soup since my first debut album "Steel in Love" ❤…

A post shared by Tisha Campbell 🔵 (@therealtishacampbell) on

 

Even though Tisha Campbell-Martin’s music career wasn’t as successful as Bey’s, we still can’t forget what “Gina” gave to the culture. Hit the flip for more photos of Ti-yoncé.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of Her Day

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gladys Knight Commodores 2017
Gladys Knight Wants You To Know That She…
 53 mins ago
02.13.18
Maldives paradise beach. Perfect tropical island. Beautiful palm trees and tropical beach. Moody blue sky and blue lagoon. Luxury travel summer holiday background concept.
This Is The 3rd Black Woman To Ever…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 5 hours ago
02.13.18
Prince Live On Stage
Vote For The Top 107 Love Songs Of…
 6 hours ago
02.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara…
 13 hours ago
02.13.18
We Are Wakanda: Who Is Erik Killmonger?
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You…
 21 hours ago
02.13.18
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Included As The…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Woman Claims She Is Tyler Perry’s Wife Even…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Who You Got? 2 Chainz And Snoop Dogg…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Photos