Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The Gravitational Odds

Kevin Garnett made the impossible happen during Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony over the weekend. His hood had an “unusual ability to stay on his head” despite the odds.

No way that stays on without tape pic.twitter.com/gCqD0wkxvc — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 11, 2018

KG hood and TI hat got the same gravitational pull — Laney (@DeLanes24) February 11, 2018

KG really glued his hood to his head😂😂😂😂😂 #imout — Jiggy (@chefjiggy34) February 11, 2018

KG hood magic. Idc ✋ — Herb GIII (@HerbG3) February 11, 2018

i hope i can ever commit to anything like KG has wearing half of his hood through the years — Haley O'Shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) February 11, 2018

How do you think he got that hoodie to stay on his head? Chime in.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: