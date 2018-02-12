What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking About At NYFW?

Cardi: So then you turn down the greens to a simmer and let time and patience do the rest. It's really that simple.

Anna: Alright. So, just to clarify, you use ham hocks and bacon?

White Lady: Is turkey bacon a viable substitute? pic.twitter.com/SPSB1lWAXJ

— Secure the Wig (@Djapaul90) February 11, 2018